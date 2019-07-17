Man accused of killing 18-year-old at BART station found competent for trial

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 17, 2019, 2:59PM
Updated 3 hours ago

OAKLAND — A judge in Oakland has found a 29-year-old transient charged with the stabbing death of an 18-year-old woman on a train platform competent to stand trial.

The East Bay Times reports Wednesday that the Alameda County Superior Court judge's ruling comes after a lawyer for defendant John Cowell questioned his mental competency.

Cowell is charged with the murder of Nia Wilson and the attempted murder of her sister. On July 22, 2018, the sisters were attacked at a BART train station in Oakland, Calif.

Cowell's trial had been suspended since December. Since then, Cowell has been evaluated by three expert psychiatrists.

Cowell's lawyer said the judge's ruling means Cowell can proceed for now, but does not address his mental state at the time of the alleged offense.

Information from: East Bay Times, http://www.eastbaytimes.com

