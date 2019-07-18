Historic photos show what Sonoma County weddings were like 150 years ago

JANET BALICKI WEBER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 18, 2019, 10:53AM

As Petaluma's Rivertown Revival celebrates its 10th anniversary this weekend, couples are preparing to say "I do" at the event's famous $5 weddings.

Participants dress in their steampunk best, mixing Victorian fashion with a bit of science-fiction flair, sporting the bustles and top hats of the late 1800s as well as goggles and gizmos that pay homage to the Industrial Revolution.

The festival's famously cheap weddings, performed this year by Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett and other public officials, have historically attracted couples from across the nation.

Festivities kick off July 20 at 11 a.m. at the David Yearsley River Heritage Center. Tickets cost $20. Weddings cost $5 but are now fully booked.

Before heading to this year's event, click through the gallery above for some bridal outfit inspiration from the 19th and 20th centuries.

