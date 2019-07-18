Police investigate gunfire near Santa Rosa taco truck

ALEXANDRIA BORDAS AND ANDREW BEALE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 18, 2019, 9:21AM

Santa Rosa police Thursday continued investigating reports of shots fired from a car near a taco truck parked on Sebastopol Road Wednesday night.

A handful of bullet casings were found near El Roy’s taco truck after calls came in about 9 p.m. about shots being fired, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Dan Hackett said. At least two cars were hit by bullets, police said.

Moises Varela of Santa Rosa was eating dinner outside El Roy’s when he said he saw four people drive up and start shooting.

“Everything was fine and then a car came with four guys wearing all red,” Varela said.

No gunshot victims were found and no injuries were reported. Police are looking for suspects and talking to witnesses.

