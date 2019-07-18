Mental exam ordered for man charged with 2 San Mateo County stabbing deaths

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 18, 2019, 7:47AM

SAN MATEO — A judge has ordered a mental examination for a man charged with stabbing to death a taxi driver and a tow truck driver in a rural area of the San Francisco Bay Area.

A San Mateo County judge on Wednesday suspended proceedings and ordered two doctors to determine whether Malik Dosouqi is competent to stand trial for murder. The judge said he's concerned the 26-year-old Pacifica man might not understand the proceedings.

Prosecutors say Dosouqi killed 32-year-old taxi driver Abdulmalek Nasher on June 18 and John Pekipaki, a 31-year-old tow truck driver, the next night after making service calls to lure them to a remote area near Woodside.

Authorities haven't determined a motive and say the victims may have been random targets.

Dosouqi has pleaded not guilty.

