Army veteran from Bay Area drowns at Lake Tahoe

July 18, 2019, 12:09PM

RENO, Nev. — Authorities have identified a 34-year-old San Francisco Bay Area man who drowned at Lake Tahoe as a U.S. Army veteran who worked as a correctional officer for the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says bystanders pulled Andreiam Jeffrey Arqueza from the water at Zephyr Cove on Tahoe's southeast shore at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies began life-saving measures on the shore but he later was pronounced dead at a hospital in South Lake Tahoe, California.

The San Mateo County Code 30 Foundation says Arqueza — who went by "AJ" — served in Iraq and previously worked for the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

____

Eds: This story corrects an earlier version that misspelled Arqueza's first name as Andreia, instead of Andreiam

