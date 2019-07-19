2 suspects arrested in San Bruno mall shooting

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 19, 2019, 8:39AM

SAN BRUNO — Police say they have arrested two teenagers suspected of being involved in a shooting inside a San Francisco Bay Area shopping mall that wounded two boys.

The San Bruno Police Department says 18-year-old Deandre Lejon Gantt was arrested Thursday in Martinez after leading police on a short vehicle pursuit and foot chase. A 14-year-old San Francisco resident was also arrested.

Police say both were booked to the San Mateo County Jail on charges related to attempted murder and conspiracy in the July 2 shooting at Tanforan mall in San Bruno.

Officials on July 7 arrested two other teenagers suspected I the shooting.

Police say two groups got into an argument when a person in each group pulled a gun and opened fire. Panicked customers and employees fled or hid.

