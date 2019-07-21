Skateboarder struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Mendocino

A 21-year-old Mendocino man riding a skateboard was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in a town intersection last week.

Details of the 10:50 p.m. incident Thursday night were scant Saturday. In a prepared statement Friday, CHP withheld the man’s name because his family had not yet been notified.

The victim had been riding his skateboard westbound on Little Lake Road toward the intersection with Highway 1 in the coastal village when a northbound driver struck him upon reaching the intersection, CHP said.

The driver was gone by the time officers responded.

It’s not clear if there were witnesses, but the CHP said Saturday that it had impounded a silver Toyota Tundra pickup in connection with the crash, though the driver remained outstanding.

Any witnesses are asked to call the CHP’s Ukiah office at 707-467-4420.

