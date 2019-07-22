Tesla driver hits tourist couple in San Francisco, killing husband

July 22, 2019, 8:31AM
July 22, 2019, 8:31AM

SAN FRANCISCO — Police in San Francisco say a woman has been arrested after she ran a red light causing a crash that killed a tourist and left his wife critically injured.

San Francisco Police Sgt. Frank Harrell tells KGO-TV the 22-year-old woman was arrested after the crash Sunday in the Tenderloin neighborhood and booked on charges of vehicular manslaughter and running a red light.

Harrell says the woman was driving a rented Tesla and speeding when she blew past a red light and was broadsided by another car, causing both cars to lose control.

He says the Tesla struck the couple as they walked in the crosswalk, killing 39-year-old Benjamin Dean. His wife in at a hospital in critical condition.

Police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

Information from: KGO-TV.

