House fire in Lake County kills one person who was inside

ALEXANDRIA BORDAS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 22, 2019, 11:47AM
One person died in a house fire in the Cobb Mountain area of Lake County on Sunday.

The blaze started about 3:30 p.m. on Airstrip Road in Lake County and completely destroyed the structure, as well as burned nearby vegetation, Cal Fire said in a statement.

An air attack involving two helicopters and fire crews from four agencies assisted in containing the fire by 7 p.m.

The identity of the person who died in the fire is being withheld until family has been notified, authorities said. The cause of the fire also remains under investigation.

