Small wildfire breaks out in rural Napa County closing section of Highway 128

A small wildfire that started in rural Napa County Monday afternoon has closed a section of Highway 128 and led to evacuations, according to Cal Fire and the Napa County Office of Emergency Services.

The Canyon fire is located 16 miles east of St. Helena, Cal Fire said in an incident report. By 3:45 p.m., the blaze had burned roughly 45 acres, said Robert Foxworthy, a Cal Fire spokesman. At that time, the fire was listed by Cal Fire at zero containment.

Napa County Office of Emergency Services said evacuations began a shortly after 3:00 p.m. on the south side of Highway 128 in the 6500-7000 block of Wragg Canyon Road. Highway 128 was closed to all traffic in that area Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Carole Meredith, co-owner of Lagier Meredith Vineyard, said she could see the smoke from her vineyard on west side of Napa Valley.

“It doesn’t look to me like it’s threatening anything in the Napa Valley,” she said. “It’s diffuse smoke, and I’m not terribly concerned about this. I think it’s a fairly small fire, and humidity is high and the winds are pretty light.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.

