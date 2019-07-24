Rohnert Park approves overnight parking ban in five lots, including park-and-ride near SMART

The Rohnert Park City Council moved Tuesday to ban overnight parking on five city-owned lots, including a park-and-ride area that has recently become crowded by homeless residents living out of vehicles near the SMART tracks.

The council voted 4-0 to approve the new restriction, meant to permanently outlaw the growing number of RVs, campers and cars that have taken up extended stays in the Roberts Lake Road park-and-ride at Golf Course Drive.

The busy intersection is a short distance from a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit crossing where three people, including a homeless woman at the end of June, have been struck and killed by passenger trains during less than two years of service.

“Staff met with SMART and one of the suggestions was whatever you can do to minimize pedestrian traffic at that crossing, they would welcome that,” said City Manager Darrin Jenkins. “We do note that people are living in the parking lot and going to the Chevron to use the restroom or get supplies, and to other businesses on the other side of the freeway.”

City officials pointed to a measure that already prohibits camping in the Roberts Lake Road lot, but felt updating the ban to include parking from 1 a.m.-4 a.m. would make enforcement less complicated. The City Council swiftly approved the item without discussion.

The other lots where the new restriction will apply are the city’s community center, senior center, Gold Ridge Recreation Center and Spreckels Performing Arts Center. Rohnert Park allows vehicles to be parked on all city streets for up to 72 hours before they must be moved.

The new ban is expected to take effect in the next two weeks as signs are posted. After that, people violating the rule will be given a grace period before their vehicle is towed as part of what Mary Grace Pawson, the city’s director of development services, called the “friendly portion of enforcement.”

Two local people spoke in favor of the parking ban, citing safety concerns for residents and patrons of nearby businesses.

“I can’t believe what’s happened to the park-and-ride lot. Those vehicles would not even pass code to get on the street,” said 44-year resident Charmaine Padilla, 66. “It’s not a good environment for anyone.”

But Rohnert Park-Cotati area’s homeless population is on the rise, up about 24% over the previous count, to 173, according to the county’s most recent homeless census. Those who have been staying in the park-and-ride lot say they have no other place to go, and seek to continue living out of their vehicles near places that meet their needs, such as the Chevron gas station and cheap food options a short walk away.

They contend they’re being made a scapegoat for the death of the 30-year-old homeless woman who was hit and killed on the railroad tracks June 27. A 66-year-old Santa Rosa man was also struck and killed while bicycling with headphones on the next day. Both deaths were ruled accidents.

“I don’t choose to live this way. This is not how I want to live,” said Melanie Dawson, 47, who has been staying in the parking lot for about three weeks in a RV with her boyfriend. “I do understand from the city’s point of view that this doesn’t look good. But, I mean, it’s like they want us to just disappear. I would love to disappear, but where to?”