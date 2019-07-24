Decision on Chanate site deal postponed as Sonoma County faces lingering questions

Sonoma County will host two public meetings this week to answer neighbors’ questions about the process for selling the Chanate Road property. Santa Rosa city officials also will be present at the meetings, as the city would approve any potential development.

Sonoma County supervisors will give neighbors of a 72-acre piece of county land in northeast Santa Rosa two more weeks to digest the details of a potential sale before deciding whether to move forward on a complex deal that would pave the way for affordable housing development on the property.

The county’s favored bidder, California Community Housing Agency, a public financing entity, has extended an equity-based offer to acquire and develop the Chanate Road property that served as the site of the old county hospital.

But supervisors and neighbors raised questions Tuesday about whether the affordable housing can be guaranteed, especially given the city of Santa Rosa’s role in approving any eventual development.

The Board of Supervisors’ decision to delay was a last-minute pause on the county’s largest land sale in at least a generation, a $1 deal with at least $5 million in equity up front that represents the second attempt to unload the former healthcare campus for redevelopment as housing. It follows the county’s bruising battle with Chanate Road neighbors and their allies, who successfully sued to block the previous deal, which offered the county up to $11.5 million and called for 850-plus units on the site.

The new plan is scaled down, with California Community Housing Agency proposing 500 to 750 units.

Supervisor Shirlee Zane, who represents the area and was a champion of the former deal, was the first board member Tuesday to recommend postponing the vote until Aug. 6.

“The issue of mistrust in the county process was so high the last go around,” said Zane, who faced criticism from project opponents after the first sale attempt, in February 2017, to Sonoma County developer Bill Gallaher. His Winsdor-based firm, Oakmont Senior Living, was also among the three bidders in this round vying to buy and develop the property. The other was EAH Housing of San Rafael.

“If we can just give people a couple of weeks … it’s an issue of trust, honestly,” Zane said.

The motion eventually drew support from all of her fellow board members, though Board Chairman David Rabbitt cautioned that costs to secure the campus continue to pile up for the county.

Neighbors were thankful for the delay. They include Jim Barnes, a local attorney who said he didn’t have time to parse the 80-plus-page bid since the county put it online about 8 p.m. Thursday.

“It was concerning for our neighbors that it was going to be voted on so quickly,” Barnes said.

A decision by supervisors to accept the proposal in two weeks would open up more negotiations between county officials and the California Community Housing Agency, which is leading a coalition that includes two partners. County officials would bring a final purchase agreement back to supervisors at a later date.

The preliminary proposal offers a single dollar for the property. The county would get a $5 million equity advance, and the agency’s estimates suggest the county would have access to $83.8 million in equity in year 15, after which the county would have the option to buy back the property and potentially resell it.

California Community Housing Agency would issue municipal bonds to cover the costs of development, and it intends to partner with Larkspur-based consultant Catalyst Housing Group and San Francisco-based developer BUILD to construct affordable rental housing on the property.