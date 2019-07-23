Body found of man who jumped into South Yuba River to save daughter, 12

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 23, 2019, 7:31AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

NEVADA CITY — Authorities have recovered the body of a man who was swept down a California river while trying to rescue his 12-year-old daughter.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says state park visitors spotted the body of 34-year-old Alexander Alvarez on Sunday in the South Yuba River, about 200 yards from where he vanished. Authorities retrieved it.

The Citrus Heights man vanished on July 13 after jumping into the fast-flowing river northeast of Sacramento to rescue his daughter, who had slipped and fallen in.

Park employees and a good Samaritan saved the girl but an air and ground search failed to find the father.

Meltwater from the Sierra Nevada snowpack has swollen the river, which has been flowing at up to five times normal.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine