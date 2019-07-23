5 arrested, 4 deputies injured and 1 horse punched at Stanislaus County Fair

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 23, 2019, 7:35AM

TURLOCK — Authorities say four Northern California deputies were injured, a horse was punched and five people were arrested in a brawl at the Stanislaus County Fair.

The Modesto Bee says sheriff's deputies watching a line at a beer booth Sunday noticed a man wearing gang clothing who appeared to be drunk and trying to start fights.

Authorities say the fair doesn't allow gang symbols or clothing.

Sheriff's Sgt. Josh Clayton says while deputies talked to that man, another man began throwing punches, hitting two deputies, and other crowd members got involved.

Authorities say a man punched a Sheriff's Department horse that had knocked him down, spilling his beer.

Those arrested could be charged with assault on a peace officer.

The department says the deputies — and the horse — are fine.

