Gov. Newsom's death penalty moratorium isn't saving California money. Here's why

When Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order halting the death penalty in California, he argued the system has wasted billions of taxpayer dollars. But without cooperation from prosecutors, there’s no evidence his action is saving the state any money.

In general, death penalty trials are far more expensive than those for people facing a maximum sentence of life without possibility of parole. It’s also more expensive to house inmates on death row than in a regular prison unit.

Newsom’s moratorium granted temporary reprieves for death row inmates, closed the state’s execution chamber and withdrew the state’s lethal injection protocol. It doesn’t stop capital cases from proceeding.

“The moratorium stops executions,” said Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center. “It doesn’t stop the machinery of death from moving forward.”

That means the financial effect of the moratorium will be determined by district attorneys, who decide whether to pursue capital charges, said Dunham, whose organization is critical of the way the death penalty is administered in California but doesn’t have a position on the death penalty itself.

In the four months since Newsom halted executions, California prosecutors have continued to pursue capital cases, which can cost millions of dollars. Death penalty-related costs in the state budget also do not appear to have decreased.

Funding for the state-funded Habeas Corpus Resource Center, which helps people sentenced to death who can’t afford lawyers to appeal their cases, actually increased – from about $16.64 million to nearly $16.8 million.

Costs for keeping inmates on death row also have not changed, said corrections department spokeswoman Terry Thornton. California is housing 710 male inmates on death row at San Quentin State Prison and 24 female inmates sentenced to death at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla.

“We’re still housing them and feeding them and everything else,” Thornton said. “None of that has changed.”

Two days after Newsom signed the order, Merced County prosecutors announced they would pursue the death penalty for Santiago Martinez in connection with a jailhouse slaying.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office is still pursuing multiple existing death penalty cases. Newsom’s moratorium has not affected the office’s work, said Shiara Davila-Morales, a spokeswoman.

San Mateo District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, who previously served as president of the California District Attorneys Association, said prosecutors across the state agree.

“We’ve all arrived at the same conclusion,” Wagstaffe said. “We need to continue to do our jobs. The law is still on the books.”

Newsom’s office pointed to a widely cited study in the Loyola of Los Angeles Law Review that found California taxpayers spent about $4.6 billion on the death penalty system between 1978 and 2011. During that time, the state executed just 13 people.

The study found the largest share of spending — roughly $2 billion — went to pre-trial and trial costs. Roughly $1.7 billion went to appeals and about $1 billion covered incarceration costs.

Those costs could go down if California Supreme Court justices side with defense attorneys trying to block capital murder trials while Newsom’s moratorium is in effect.

In a petition filed with the court this month, lawyers for a man facing five capital murder charges argue jurors cannot fairly decide to put someone to death while the moratorium is in place.

Under Newsom’s order, the jurors will “be unable to assume a death sentence will result in an execution and be unable to comprehend fully the gravity of their decision,” lawyers for Cleamon Johnson argued.