Immigration operation touted by Trump nets 35 arrests

COLLEEN LONG
ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 23, 2019, 9:17AM
Updated 9 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

WASHINGTON — The immigration enforcement operation touted by President Donald Trump that targeted some 2,000 people resulted in 35 arrests.

Trump billed the operation as a major show of force in an effort to "deport millions" of people in the country illegally as the number of Central American families crossing the southern border has skyrocketed. It was canceled once and then rescheduled; Trump announced the day it would begin after media reports.

The arrests took place in 10 major cities around the country.

Of those arrested, 18 were members of families and 17 were collateral apprehensions of people in the country illegally encountered by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

The acting head of ICE Matt Albence says the operation is ongoing.

Another operation targeting immigrants with criminal records netted 899 arrests.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine