Chris Smith: A life’s story winds up in a dumpster at SSU

SSU student Kiaya Hargis isn’t too proud to admit that she’s found some nifty stuff peering into dumpsters. But nothing like this.

A bit more than a month ago, the 20-year-old junior spotted in a trash box near some campus dorms an old, leather suitcase. Hargis retrieved the suitcase and a box of home movie reels and carried them to her room.

Freeing up the suitcase’s calcified latches took some work. At last, both sprung open.

Hargis beheld the orderly records and keepsakes of a man whose name she spotted first on the 1943 Northwest Canners Association employee badge pinned to the fuchsia satin lining of the travel bag’s lid.

Richard Owen Powell.

Hargis carefully lifted out and inspected Powell’s Social Security card, the birth certificate showing that his life began in Corvallis in 1922, his Oregon State College registration card and an entire stack of letters saved from his time in the U.S. Army during World War II.

Hargis, a criminal justice major from the Central Valley, says she felt she was holding sacred personal artifacts.

“Can you imagine all this stuff going to the dump? The thought of it makes me so sad.”

She decided she had to try to determine if Powell or his wife and former wartime correspondent, Ruthmary, also a native Oregonian, were still alive or if anyone in their family would want the personal effects.

Hargis wrote of her discovery on a Website used by people who buy and sell things. She made clear she was not selling the possessions of Richard Powell, but was looking for help locating his family.

A lover of genealogy, Cat Johnson of Santa Rosa, spotted the post and began researching Richard and Ruthmary Powell online. Johnson found the couple had lived in Oakmont.

Johnson alerted me of her and Hargis’ quest. I did some searching, too.

To cut to the chase: On Wednesday, I reached a nephew of the Powells in Oregon.

He said Richard is deceased and his widow, now 95, had to be moved from her home to a care facility. The Powells’ two daughters needed to clean out and downsize, so possessions including those found at SSU were discarded.

How they got into a dumpster at the college, I can’t say.

Kiaya Hargis hopes now that she can find a museum or archive that would take all or some of Richard Powell’s things, perhaps at least his wartime letters.

The student is pretty sure she couldn’t bear to see them thrown out, again.

––––––

SOME OTHER VETS of military service, 14 of them to be precise, are digging having tiny, new homes to live in after having been homeless.

The 10 men and four women are the inaugural tenants of the Veterans Village on a piece of county-owned land on Santa Rosa’s Russell Avenue.

Asked if there’s anything in particular that the village is missing, residents said they’d love to have a flag pole.

The other day, advocate and Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane and Vietnam vet Mike Thompson, the congressman, were present for the dedication of a most impressive, 30-foot flagpole. Marine Corps vet Ross Liscum had persuaded fellow members of the Santa Rosa Chapter of Realtors to pay for the pole.

Two residents of the new community of tiny homes beamed as they raised its new American flag.

