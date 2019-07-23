Canyon fire evacuation order lifted, Highway 128 opens to residents

A Napa County blaze that forced the partial closure of a highway and the evacuation of nine homes Monday afternoon slightly grew overnight, increasing from 55 acres to 64 acres.

The fire was 85% contained Tuesday night. No injuries or damaged structures were reported. Residents of the nine homes were allowed to return Tuesday afternoon, according to the Napa County Department of Emergency Services.

On Monday, Highway 128 from Monticello Dam to Wragg Canyon Road was closed in both directions as a 149-person crew battled the Canyon fire, just south of Lake Berryessa, Cal Fire spokesman Bruce Lang said. The stretch of highway was reopened Tuesday night. The fire had started at 1:15 p.m. Monday.

