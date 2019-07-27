Gaye LeBaron: Santa Rosa has had over the decades plenty of do-overs

GAYE LEBARON
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 27, 2019, 12:01AM

The sun was shining and I was on my front porch shooing the crows that live in my neighbor’s magnolia tree — and run the neighborhood to their own satisfaction — off my walkway and trying to remember how much I love birds.

That’s when I almost stumbled over Sam the Shark. My old friend — or nemesis, take your pick — was sitting on the low brick wall around a flower bed, reading my morning paper.

He always comes unannounced. An annoying habit. But Sam and I go way back. He has horned in on more than a hundred of my columns, just since the mid-1990s, and who knows how many before that. I don’t have time for a full count. But I do know he doesn’t hesitate to share what’s on his mind.

His chosen subjects are as diverse as Christmas shopping or the late 18th century fur trade. He’s one of those guys who know everything about everything. Just ask him. Or don’t bother. He’ll tell you anyway.

So here he was again, flicking cigar ashes into my petunias, ready to favor me with his collective wisdom.

––––––

“What brings you?” I asked wearily. The day was not starting well.

“Do-Overs,” he said.

I didn’t know what he was talking about, but then, I rarely do.

“OK,” I said, “Tell me about it, because you’re going to anyway, right?”

“Right. I am speaking specifically about the news story in your newspaper in mid-July about the latest plans for the central part of Santa Rosa.”

“Yeah,” I said. “If I remember correctly there are three plans for the Planning Commission and Council to mull over for the next, well, maybe half century, before deciding what to do about the downtown.”

“That’s the one.” Sam said. “It’s the part about — and I quote ‘connecting Fourth Street through the Santa Rosa Plaza mall’ that got my attention. And that is a definite Do-Over.”

“Aha!” I said, because I was beginning to get his drift. “You are remembering how hard some of us tried, back in the day, to convince the city, the architects and mall guru Ernest Hahn that abandoning portions of Fourth and Fifth streets and gifting them to his mall was wrong in so very many ways.

“Do you remember how we begged? Do you remember the late Pete Eiermann’s campaign, his pleas ranging from keeping the streets to allowing a trolley line, to a walkway, to ‘Please sir, just let us have a line of sight to show that the town doesn’t end at the mall?

“You may even remember a telephone conversation I had with the mall’s architect in the late 1970s. He told me in no uncertain terms that malls are built so that those inside don’t know there is ANYthing outside.”

“Yeah. And I remember the group known as ‘The Committee to Close Third Street, Too,’” Sam said.

“So do I,” I said. “Sarcasm in local politics had yet to peak, and I don’t think the word ‘snarky’ had entered the lexicon yet. But it was rampant, nonetheless, including the people who offered to plant flowers and/or vegetables on the acres of soil that awaited settlement of all the lawsuits. How many years? Seven? Nine?”

“Remember the comedians’ suggestions for passage,” he snickered. “Putting all the streets under, like Third is — maybe with subterranean connections. Or, canoe rentals for passage along Santa Rosa Creek. I liked that one best.”

“You would,” I said. “But I guess we have to say it’s good news that 40 years later the city is spending heaven knows how much to hear from a consultant that we should find a way to walk through, take a trolley through, bike through, run through and see through that five blocks of Great Wall Mall.”

“Exactly,” said Sam. “It says right there in the news story that ‘The Fourth Street connector through the Santa Rosa Plaza is an element that exists in the city’s current area plan.’”

Who knew?

––––––

“I guess you have to live long enough,” I said. “I personally like to remember the one thing from that strange decade that worked. That was when the demolition of the Old Post Office on Fifth and A was halted at the last minute by a concerned citizens’ group and the building was moved two blocks to Seventh Street to become the heart of today’s Sonoma County Museum.

“I don’t know,” I continued, “if that single concession to culture assuaged the angst of the people who worked to save the California Theatre as a performing arts center, with an alternative plan called Heritage Square, which included a shopping district as well. This group was comprised of the central figures in the city’s cultural life, and they didn’t make a dent.”

“In some ways that makes the Luther Burbank Center and the Green Music Center two more Do-Overs, doesn’t it?” said Sam.

“Well, it sure put the cultural community in its place at that time.” I said. “Money talks so listen closely.”

“Another old saying?” asked Sam. “You’re just full of ‘em, aren’t you?”

––––––

I had to confess that the language of the old town does bubble to the surface when I read about what Sam calls the Do-Overs. He has a way of getting you thinking.

While it may be vexing to remember too many battles lost, there are some that jump out at you. SMART is a Do-Over that was a long time coming. But the loss of the railroads isn’t on the local conscience. That was an oil-based national purge that began a century ago.

Highway 101 is a definite Do-Over. If the citizens had not yielded to the merchants who feared putting a bypass more than three blocks from the courthouse would take travelers right past town without stopping, we would have agreed to let the state’s engineers put it farther west, basically the route of Fulton Road. And 1948 wouldn’t have been the first year that we sawed the town in half. Nor the last, as the mall adventure would prove.

Sam called the highway matter a double Do-Over, because “The first ‘freeway’ wasn’t even a freeway,” he said. “It had seven stoplights and caused many more accidents, particularly with big trucks involved, than it solved. The only traffic improvement it offered was that the Portland-to-SF traffic didn’t have to drive around the courthouse anymore.

“Which brings me,” said Sam, “to Old Courthouse Square, which is no longer a Do-Over, but a Done-Over. Now that it is fait accompli, can we safely say that we should never have split it in the first place? That’s the test of a successful Do-Over.”

“There isn’t a Do-Over in the world that can replace what people remember about the old way,” I said. “We just do the best we can.

“But it does make you wonder what else is out there that will pop up 50 years from now as a brand new idea with a light bulb on top to be considered a triumph of new leadership.”

“I like the light bulb part,” said Sam. “Go with it.”

He handed me my crumpled newspaper and wandered off toward Doyle Park.

