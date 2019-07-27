Gaye LeBaron: Santa Rosa has had over the decades plenty of do-overs

The sun was shining and I was on my front porch shooing the crows that live in my neighbor’s magnolia tree — and run the neighborhood to their own satisfaction — off my walkway and trying to remember how much I love birds.

That’s when I almost stumbled over Sam the Shark. My old friend — or nemesis, take your pick — was sitting on the low brick wall around a flower bed, reading my morning paper.

He always comes unannounced. An annoying habit. But Sam and I go way back. He has horned in on more than a hundred of my columns, just since the mid-1990s, and who knows how many before that. I don’t have time for a full count. But I do know he doesn’t hesitate to share what’s on his mind.

His chosen subjects are as diverse as Christmas shopping or the late 18th century fur trade. He’s one of those guys who know everything about everything. Just ask him. Or don’t bother. He’ll tell you anyway.

So here he was again, flicking cigar ashes into my petunias, ready to favor me with his collective wisdom.

––––––

“What brings you?” I asked wearily. The day was not starting well.

“Do-Overs,” he said.

I didn’t know what he was talking about, but then, I rarely do.

“OK,” I said, “Tell me about it, because you’re going to anyway, right?”

“Right. I am speaking specifically about the news story in your newspaper in mid-July about the latest plans for the central part of Santa Rosa.”

“Yeah,” I said. “If I remember correctly there are three plans for the Planning Commission and Council to mull over for the next, well, maybe half century, before deciding what to do about the downtown.”

“That’s the one.” Sam said. “It’s the part about — and I quote ‘connecting Fourth Street through the Santa Rosa Plaza mall’ that got my attention. And that is a definite Do-Over.”

“Aha!” I said, because I was beginning to get his drift. “You are remembering how hard some of us tried, back in the day, to convince the city, the architects and mall guru Ernest Hahn that abandoning portions of Fourth and Fifth streets and gifting them to his mall was wrong in so very many ways.

“Do you remember how we begged? Do you remember the late Pete Eiermann’s campaign, his pleas ranging from keeping the streets to allowing a trolley line, to a walkway, to ‘Please sir, just let us have a line of sight to show that the town doesn’t end at the mall?

“You may even remember a telephone conversation I had with the mall’s architect in the late 1970s. He told me in no uncertain terms that malls are built so that those inside don’t know there is ANYthing outside.”

“Yeah. And I remember the group known as ‘The Committee to Close Third Street, Too,’” Sam said.

“So do I,” I said. “Sarcasm in local politics had yet to peak, and I don’t think the word ‘snarky’ had entered the lexicon yet. But it was rampant, nonetheless, including the people who offered to plant flowers and/or vegetables on the acres of soil that awaited settlement of all the lawsuits. How many years? Seven? Nine?”