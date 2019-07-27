Dog helps defend Sonoma County Jail from fentanyl, a deadly opioid

The keen nose of a 45-pound dog named Sasha is increasingly critical to the safety of Sonoma County Jail inmates and employees, as fentanyl, the drug at the center of the nation’s opioid overdose crisis, threatens to make its way past layers of security at the lockup that typically holds about 750 prisoners.

Inmates are showered, strip-searched and sent through an airport-style body scanner before they go to their cells, but none of those protective measures are foolproof.

“There are all kinds of ways for contraband to get into our facility,” said Assistant Sheriff Al Vernon, head of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office detention division.

Heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine have been infiltrating jails and prisons for years, but the recent emergence of fentanyl — a potentially lethal painkiller up to 100 times more potent than morphine — represents a “clear and present danger” to jail safety and security, Vernon said.

Nearly 32,000 overdose deaths were attributed to fentanyl or a similar drug last year in the United States, a toll that has spiked since 2014.

The wake-up call here has come twice since February, when patdowns of suspects brought by police to the jail’s secure entrance revealed fentanyl, hidden in a woman’s bra in one case, Vernon said.

Fentanyl hasn’t been detected inside the jail, but in the past two months Narcan nasal spray, an opioid antidote, has been added to the medical bag in all the jail’s modules, enclosed housing areas that contain about 50 inmate cells.

The spacious modules, with pastel-colored cinder block walls and doors to cells about 100 square feet with one or two beds and a toilet, are the main workspace for Sasha, a lithe, 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, and her partner, Correctional Deputy John Cilia.

In a demonstration this week, Cilia directed the dog, tall wagging wildly, into an empty cell and within seconds she pressed her black muzzle against a roll of toilet paper that held a scent sample similar to narcotics.

“It’s all fun, good girl, yeah,” Cilia said, heaping the praise his partner thrives on more than a food reward.

Pulling a black rubber ball with an attached strap from his pocket, Cilia and Sasha briefly played tug of war, the ball fixed in the dog’s teeth.

“She loves this place. She’s coming in to play,” he said.

But the fentanyl threat and the presence of other dangerous drugs make Sasha’s mission serious.

Searching for drugs in 2016, she came across liquid heroin hidden in an inmate’s deodorant stick that splashed on her nose and mouth. Cilia reacted quickly, knowing that dogs can go into cardiac arrest and die from a drug exposure that might not harm a person.

The dog, seemingly unfazed, was rushed to a veterinarian for a shot of Narcan and survived. Tests found the heroin was laced with methamphetamines.

Sasha, who has teamed up with Cilia since 2015, is trained to detect the scent of the drugs fentanyl is typically mixed with — heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine — to enhance the “hit” experienced by the user.

Fentanyl’s deadly scourge is due in part to drug users being unaware of its presence or underestimating its strength in the substance they are using.

Sheriff Mark Essick said one of his concerns is that regular heroin users may develop some tolerance for fentanyl exposure that jail deputies and other staffers won’t have. “Even a small exposure to fentanyl could be fatal,” he said.