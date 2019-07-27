Dog helps defend Sonoma County Jail from fentanyl, a deadly opioid

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 26, 2019, 5:41PM
Updated 18 minutes ago

The keen nose of a 45-pound dog named Sasha is increasingly critical to the safety of Sonoma County Jail inmates and employees, as fentanyl, the drug at the center of the nation’s opioid overdose crisis, threatens to make its way past layers of security at the lockup that typically holds about 750 prisoners.

Inmates are showered, strip-searched and sent through an airport-style body scanner before they go to their cells, but none of those protective measures are foolproof.

“There are all kinds of ways for contraband to get into our facility,” said Assistant Sheriff Al Vernon, head of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office detention division.

Heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine have been infiltrating jails and prisons for years, but the recent emergence of fentanyl — a potentially lethal painkiller up to 100 times more potent than morphine — represents a “clear and present danger” to jail safety and security, Vernon said.

Nearly 32,000 overdose deaths were attributed to fentanyl or a similar drug last year in the United States, a toll that has spiked since 2014.

The wake-up call here has come twice since February, when patdowns of suspects brought by police to the jail’s secure entrance revealed fentanyl, hidden in a woman’s bra in one case, Vernon said.

Fentanyl hasn’t been detected inside the jail, but in the past two months Narcan nasal spray, an opioid antidote, has been added to the medical bag in all the jail’s modules, enclosed housing areas that contain about 50 inmate cells.

The spacious modules, with pastel-colored cinder block walls and doors to cells about 100 square feet with one or two beds and a toilet, are the main workspace for Sasha, a lithe, 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, and her partner, Correctional Deputy John Cilia.

In a demonstration this week, Cilia directed the dog, tall wagging wildly, into an empty cell and within seconds she pressed her black muzzle against a roll of toilet paper that held a scent sample similar to narcotics.

“It’s all fun, good girl, yeah,” Cilia said, heaping the praise his partner thrives on more than a food reward.

Pulling a black rubber ball with an attached strap from his pocket, Cilia and Sasha briefly played tug of war, the ball fixed in the dog’s teeth.

“She loves this place. She’s coming in to play,” he said.

But the fentanyl threat and the presence of other dangerous drugs make Sasha’s mission serious.

Searching for drugs in 2016, she came across liquid heroin hidden in an inmate’s deodorant stick that splashed on her nose and mouth. Cilia reacted quickly, knowing that dogs can go into cardiac arrest and die from a drug exposure that might not harm a person.

The dog, seemingly unfazed, was rushed to a veterinarian for a shot of Narcan and survived. Tests found the heroin was laced with methamphetamines.

Sasha, who has teamed up with Cilia since 2015, is trained to detect the scent of the drugs fentanyl is typically mixed with — heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine — to enhance the “hit” experienced by the user.

Fentanyl’s deadly scourge is due in part to drug users being unaware of its presence or underestimating its strength in the substance they are using.

Sheriff Mark Essick said one of his concerns is that regular heroin users may develop some tolerance for fentanyl exposure that jail deputies and other staffers won’t have. “Even a small exposure to fentanyl could be fatal,” he said.

Just 2 to 3 milligrams of fentanyl is enough to kill an average-sized adult male, compared with a 30-milligram lethal dose of heroin. Overdoses can suppress a person’s respiration, leading to coma or death.

One of four inmates who overdosed on fentanyl in April at Connecticut jail died after he was given Narcan and rushed to a hospital.

An inmate at the North County Detention Facility next to the county airport suffered an apparent opioid overdose and was treated with Narcan and survived earlier this year, Vernon said.

Cilia said he advises other jail deputies to call for backup as a precaution if they begin to feel “different” while searching an area for drugs

Given fentanyl’s prevalence on the streets, Vernon said he was not surprised to find it reaching into the jail, which he likened to small city. It is a concern for jail officials throughout the state, he said.

Criminals are remarkably inventive in smuggling drugs behind bars, he said, Drugs in liquid form can be applied to postage stamps, so the jail cuts stamps off all incoming mail.

One scheme involves the purchase of two identical post cards, shaving the face off one card and applying drugs, then attaching the same face from the second card with glue and ironing them together. “You can’t tell there’s anything wrong with the card,” Vernon said.

Drugs are in high demand and profits from supplying them are considerable, with drugs selling in jail for seven to 10 times more than on the outside, Cilia said.

He and Sasha often patrol the jail’s large booking area, just inside the secure entrance, where suspects brought in by police can mingle and watch a television, prior to booking. A suspect can’t be searched at that point unless the arresting officer has probable cause to believe he or she possesses drugs.

After booking, inmates are required to strip, shower and submit to a visual search, including their body cavities.

Still, Sasha finds drugs five to seven times a month. Inmates often hide contraband in a module or other common area so its presence, if discovered, can’t be pinned on anyone.

Marijuana is not illegal but is confiscated and counts as a violation of jail rules that can cost an inmate some of the time off his or her sentence earned for good behavior.

Unlike the other nine dogs in the sheriff’s canine unit, Sasha is not trained to protect her handler or apprehend a suspect, biting the person if necessary. She is the only female and half the size of most of the male German shepherds and Belgian Malinois in the unit, but faster afoot and a star in her specialty.

She finished second last year in the narcotic search competition held by the Western States Police Canine Association.

On the job she wears a green canvas vest the same color as Cilia’s uniform, with a Sonoma County sheriff’s patch on it. The back of Cilia’s shirt says SHERIFF K-9 in large gold letters.

The drug-sniffing dog’s mere presence serves as a deterrent to drug smuggling, officials said. Sasha is also a “force multiplier,” with a quick feet and sharp nose capable of checking a cell in 30 seconds, compared with two or more deputies taking several minutes to do the same, Vernon said.

Essick’s request for nearly $50,000 to continue covering the operating costs of the jail dog — food, veterinary care, equipment and the compact SUV assigned to Cilia for transportation — was initially cut from the county budget in June.

The sheriff’s appeal to county supervisors secured about $43,000 and Essick agreed to make up the difference.

“It’s a pretty good bargain,” he said in an interview, noting the program would have been dropped without the funding.

Sasha goes home with Cilia every night, but she sleeps in a kennel in the garage and never enters the house to avoid letting her become as comfortable as a family pet.

Between tours inside the jail, she rests in a steel cage in the back of Cilia’s SUV. He carries a device on his belt — along with a radio, handcuffs and Taser — that tells him the temperature inside the car and can open the windows.

The man and dog have bonded and Cilia said he anticipates years together, as Sasha could work until age 10 or 12.

“Right now she’s in her prime,” he said. “She shows no signs of aging.”

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.

