Sonoma County poised to miss two fire seasons under state grant for brush work on roads

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 27, 2019, 10:21PM
More than 11 months after a grant was secured to combat overgrown roadside brush to prevent the spread of wildfire in western Sonoma County, not a single tree branch has been snipped under the program. And it likely won’t be until next spring before the county begins clearing the trees and bushes in and around Guerneville as promised under the $1 million Cal Fire grant.

Although the county regularly trims along roads, the state grant allowed the Public Works department to target a specific, fire-prone area with a three-part program designed to reduce roadside fuel loads, educate residents about defensible space on their own property and offer residents help disposing of culled branches and debris.

The new education and chipping programs, which would bring a wood chipper to a resident’s address, are set to start in the next several weeks, just a year after Public Works announced it had secured the Cal Fire money.

But when it comes to the county working along its own right-of-ways, removing dead trees along roads around Guerneville, Rio Nido, Monte Rio, Cazadero and Timber Cove, work isn’t slated to begin until next season at the earliest.

“I certainly think we should hold ourselves to the same standards — even to a higher standard — than we ask of our citizens,” Board Chairman David Rabbitt said. “Unfortunately, things take too much time to put programs together. We need to continue to do a better job there.”

Rabbitt added that the county has hundreds of miles of roadways to maintain.

The grant funded work is meant to offer safer access to specific areas for firefighters and the public while helping to reduce the risk of spreading wildfire.

County supervisors this month called such brush clearing work important and urgent when addressing residents’ responsibilities on their own properties.

Supervisor James Gore said at a July 9 board meeting that he was “pissed” more residents weren’t complying with a county ordinance related to clearing space around homes to make them more resistant to wildfire.

Supervisor Susan Gorin reiterated the sense of urgency.

“I don’t think we can wait year after year after year,” Gorin said. “We’re in fire season again. We’ve got to be urgent about this.”

Gore, whose comments particularly irked residents critical of the county’s road maintenance and brush clearance work, did not return multiple phone calls or text messages for comment over three days about delays in the county’s grant-funded work.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins represents the west county region where that work is slated to take place. It was spared damage in the October 2017 wildfires, but its thick forests and rough terrain have long made it a top concern for fire officials. Hopkins she said she would prefer quicker action, but some government work takes longer.

In this case, Public Works staff had to pull up historic maps and easements for each segment of each road along the 83 miles of rural roadways, she said.

“Essentially, before we could even enter into a contract we need to specifically define the scope of the work,” Hopkins said.

The Public Works department did not make Director Johannes Hoevertsz available for an interview.

Public Works spokesman Daniel Virkstis said it’s possible the work will be completed early, “well within the terms of the grant.” Virkstis also blamed the county’s response to a different disaster, the flooding this February, for the delay in launching the grant-funded fuels reduction program.

“To be clear, it’s not that it ‘took so long,’ rather the steps required are time-consuming,” Virkstis said.

Thinning the county’s overgrown roadside vegetation is just one piece of the overall program, which also includes outreach, education and help for residents trying to dispose of their own cuttings.

To do that work, county supervisors on Tuesday approved a contract with Fire Safe Sonoma, an organization that helped write the grant in June 2018. The county’s matching portion of program funding is about $150,000.

“We’re about a month or a month and a half behind,” President Roberta MacIntyre said. “I expect we’ll catch up in about a month and a half.”

MacIntyre also referenced the floods as occupying the county’s time. But the contract process with Fire Safe Sonoma didn’t contribute to the slowdown.

Deputy County Counsel Luke Bowman said that contract didn’t require a request for proposals, a process that typically adds a few months to any work. Such bid solicitations can be waived for fire- and flood-recovery efforts under the emergency declarations made by the Board of Supervisors in both cases. But the contract in question didn’t require an RFP because Fire Safe Sonoma was determined to be what’s called a “sole-source bidder,” meaning no other organization can reasonably provide the services requested.

Fire Safe Sonoma is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit created by former Sonoma County fire marshals about 20 years ago, but this is its first official contract with the county, MacIntyre said.

The organization is now in the process of gathering contact information for residents in the targeted area to begin doing outreach. By the end of 2022, the group is required to take part in a certain number of events, as well as host a certain number of public meetings in the area. MacIntyre said she’s confident her group can get that done.

The organization also is responsible for referring people to the county’s wood chipping program. That program was nearing 200 households in its queue a week ago, and must add staff before its second wood chipping truck and trailer can operate.

The new grant calls for the addition of a third truck and chipper that will also need to be staffed, Sonoma County Fire Chief James Williams said.

Williams said he hopes to be fully staffed for the ongoing chipper program and the new program by Tuesday. As far as sustaining that staffing level in the future, Williams said that’s the problem inherent to grants that cover capital costs and equipment.

“Grants are good for buying, but terrible for maintaining,” Williams said.

Hopkins said she’s committed to finding stable funding to continue the work.

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or at tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @tylersilvy.

