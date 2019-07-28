Sonoma County poised to miss two fire seasons under state grant for brush work on roads

More than 11 months after a grant was secured to combat overgrown roadside brush to prevent the spread of wildfire in western Sonoma County, not a single tree branch has been snipped under the program. And it likely won’t be until next spring before the county begins clearing the trees and bushes in and around Guerneville as promised under the $1 million Cal Fire grant.

Although the county regularly trims along roads, the state grant allowed the Public Works department to target a specific, fire-prone area with a three-part program designed to reduce roadside fuel loads, educate residents about defensible space on their own property and offer residents help disposing of culled branches and debris.

The new education and chipping programs, which would bring a wood chipper to a resident’s address, are set to start in the next several weeks, just a year after Public Works announced it had secured the Cal Fire money.

But when it comes to the county working along its own right-of-ways, removing dead trees along roads around Guerneville, Rio Nido, Monte Rio, Cazadero and Timber Cove, work isn’t slated to begin until next season at the earliest.

“I certainly think we should hold ourselves to the same standards — even to a higher standard — than we ask of our citizens,” Board Chairman David Rabbitt said. “Unfortunately, things take too much time to put programs together. We need to continue to do a better job there.”

Rabbitt added that the county has hundreds of miles of roadways to maintain.

The grant funded work is meant to offer safer access to specific areas for firefighters and the public while helping to reduce the risk of spreading wildfire.

County supervisors this month called such brush clearing work important and urgent when addressing residents’ responsibilities on their own properties.

Supervisor James Gore said at a July 9 board meeting that he was “pissed” more residents weren’t complying with a county ordinance related to clearing space around homes to make them more resistant to wildfire.

Supervisor Susan Gorin reiterated the sense of urgency.

“I don’t think we can wait year after year after year,” Gorin said. “We’re in fire season again. We’ve got to be urgent about this.”

Gore, whose comments particularly irked residents critical of the county’s road maintenance and brush clearance work, did not return multiple phone calls or text messages for comment over three days about delays in the county’s grant-funded work.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins represents the west county region where that work is slated to take place. It was spared damage in the October 2017 wildfires, but its thick forests and rough terrain have long made it a top concern for fire officials. Hopkins she said she would prefer quicker action, but some government work takes longer.

In this case, Public Works staff had to pull up historic maps and easements for each segment of each road along the 83 miles of rural roadways, she said.

“Essentially, before we could even enter into a contract we need to specifically define the scope of the work,” Hopkins said.

The Public Works department did not make Director Johannes Hoevertsz available for an interview.