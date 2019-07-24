Body of missing man found

The body of a man missing since early June when he and his father went fishing on Lake Mendocino was discovered last week floating in the lake, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said.

Vincent Soto, 40, of Laytonville was found July 15 about noon by kayakers on the lake, Capt. Gregory Van Patten said.

Soto had been missing since June 11 when the body of his father, Carlos Soto, 62, also of Laytonville, was found on the south side of the lake north of Ukiah. Authorities had been searching for him ever since, at one point sending a robot into the lake that discovered an object stuck against a grate deep underwater that was believed to be Soto.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had agreed to send a deep-water diving team to examine the object, Van Patten said. But before the dive could take place, the kayakers found the younger Soto’s body.

Investigators think the object spotted by the robot was in fact Soto, Van Patten said. His body was identified by the clothing he was wearing and his tattoos. Soto’s family and friends had kept a 24-hour vigil by the lake as the search went on, and kept a fire burning at all times, consistent with the traditions of the Mishewal Wappo tribe of which he was a part, family members said.

Soto’s brother, Daniel Garcia, said the family felt a huge sense of relief when Soto’s body was recovered. They expedited the funeral, held Friday, because “everybody’s nerves were frayed” following the long vigil.

“We carried him to the grave site, you know, he wasn’t driven in a hearse,” in accordance with tradition, Garcia said. “We carried his casket, sang some Indian prayer songs for him, we played reggae the whole time.”

Soto loved reggae, and had “One Love” tattooed across his chest, Garcia said. He owned a smoke shop in Laytonville, and would always open the shop’s doors to anyone that needed help. At one point, he let a man who was stranded in town with his son stay at the shop until they got back on their feet.

“Every time someone dies prematurely, people want to make this person into a saint, … but this wasn’t the case with my brother. He really was a decent person,” Garcia said. “He would do little barbecues, fundraisers, and give all the money to my grandmother, who’s living on a fixed income.”

Carlos Soto, Vincent’s father who was found dead in the lake last month, was also a generous man who lived his life after the examples of Jesus Christ and the character Siddhartha, based on the Buddha, from Herman Hesse’s novel of the same name, his brother Victor Soto said.

After witnessing police brutality against numerous friends in Los Angeles, where he grew up, and societal racism directed against Mexicans and Native Americans, Carlos Soto decided he didn’t want to participate in mainstream society, Victor Soto said. Journalist Ruben Salazar, who reported on some of the brutality Carlos Soto had witnessed, was killed in 1970 by a tear gas canister fired by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, another event that had a large effect on Carlos Soto, his brother said.

“He didn’t like the status quo society and authorities, because they’re very abusive to nonwhite people,” he said. “He started off being abused a lot by authority figures and society. So it turned him off.”

Although he lived on the streets by choice, Carlos Soto once gave away $6,000 he had saved over the years to a friend who needed it for his wife’s funeral, Victor Soto said.

“He was an incredibly honest person. You could trust him easily, without even hesitating, with anything. Your children, money, anything,” he said.