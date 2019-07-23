Netflix drama '13 Reasons Why' is filming at SSU this week

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 23, 2019, 3:56PM
Updated 4 hours ago

When "13 Reasons Why" returns to Netflix, Sonoma County viewers may recognize another filming location: SSU.

Shot throughout the North Bay, the drama series revolves around the suicide of teenager Hannah Baker. This week, a production crew is filming the Netflix show at SSU, according to a notice emailed to campus staff.

The crew began setting up on Monday, and cameras start rolling on Wednesday, according to the notice.

"Locations during the week will include the main entrance, the Student Center and Seawolf Plaza, the exterior of Stevenson Hall and in the plaza between Stevenson and Darwin halls, the exterior of Salazar Hall and Room 1010 and at the large lake," the email reads.

The third season of "13 Reasons Why" is slated for release later this summer.

