Man with knife shot, wounded outside LA federal courthouse

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 23, 2019, 5:39PM
Updated 5 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — Authorities say a man with a knife has been shot and wounded outside a federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles.

Los Angeles police say a courthouse security officer wounded the man, who was wielding the weapon Tuesday afternoon in front of the court on First Street.

The man was shot in the hand and is expected to survive.

No one else was injured.

Details of the confrontation weren't immediately released.

The FBI will investigate the shooting since it occurred on federal property.

