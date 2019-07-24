Containment on Canyon fire in Napa County reaches 90%; crews downsized

Firefighters are closing in on a small wildfire that broke out earlier this week near Lake Berryessa, reaching 90% containment by Wednesday morning.

The fire gained no additional ground overnight, remaining at 64 acres, Cal Fire spokesman Bruce Lang said. Containment grew an additional 5% after climbing to 85% containment on Tuesday.

“It went really good, they made really good progress despite the steep terrain, which makes it really difficult to work on such a difficult incline,” Lang said of the overnight firefighting efforts.

The blaze erupted Monday afternoon about 16 miles east of St. Helena and quickly grew to 55 acres, forcing the closure of Highway 128 at Monticello Dam to Wragg Canyon Road in both directions, Cal Fire said. Residents of nine nearby homes were evacuated shortly after the fire started, but they were allowed to return Tuesday afternoon. The highway reopened the same day.

The 149-person crew fighting the Canyon fire was downsized to about 57 people as of Wednesday morning, Lang said.

