Dueling hot dog vendors jockey for prime turf in rebuilding Coffey Park

During a lull in business Friday morning, Gabriel Heskett walked from his hot dog stand to his car 20 yards away.

“Look,” said Lowell Bryan, regarding his nemesis on the other side of Hopper Avenue in Coffey Park, “he’s taking his moneybox with him. He doesn’t trust me.”

Bryan, 71, is the proprietor of Edna’s Hot Dogs, the name a tribute to his late mother, a superb cook “who is probably turning over in her grave,” her son said.

Heskett, whose neatly trimmed beard makes him appear older than his 16 years, festoons his stand with balloon animals — a smart play for the kids market, which will grow as more families move back into the Santa Rosa neighborhood torched by the 2017 Tubbs fire.

They are two of very few hot dog vendors in the city. Despite this, and the fact that their city permits allow them a fair amount of latitude, the dueling entrepreneurs often seem to covet the same spot — a patch of shoulder just west of Mocha Lane, on the south side of Hopper.

“It’s actually kind of hilarious,” said builder Ian Keller. “There’s a taco truck on every other block, but apparently there isn’t room for two hot dog vendors in Coffey Park.”

None of the condiments they provide customers, primarily the hungry laborers and contractors rebuilding the neighborhood, are as spicy as this food fight, which simmered for several months before reaching full boil this week.

Heskett started a price war Tuesday, dropping his fee for a wiener, soda and chips from $6 to $4 to $3 to $2. And he wasn’t finished. Gritting his teeth, Bryan matched those prices, occasionally using a battery-powered bullhorn to disparage his competitor and the quality of his hot dogs.

Which was silly, said Heskett, considering they both buy their Polish sausages and beef franks from the same Cash & Carry.

When Bryan assured passersby he would match any price, Heskett dropped his dogs to 1 cent, then started giving them away to construction workers, posting a sign that said “Free Hot Dogs: Thanks For Rebuilding My House.”

“He was pulling heartstrings,” Bryan said, with grudging admiration.

Neither vendor seemed inclined to budge, nor did they seem to realize how much they have in common. Both lost their homes in the Tubbs fire. And both have lost loved ones in recent years.

Three days after the blaze that burned the Mark West house he was renting, Bryan was laid off by his employer, Safari West. Homeless, unemployed and broke, he moved into a FEMA trailer at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

“It is what it is. I’ve been through worse,” said the man who’s buried two of his children.

His daughter Tory, who suffered from brittle bone disease, died when she was 25, after suffering 600 fractures in her life.

His son, Cole, was attending CSU Chico when he was struck and killed by a train in 2003.

Bryan says he suffered a heart attack in January.

“While I was dealing with that, they took some cancer out of my back,” he said. “I have a reverse bucket list going. All the worst stuff you don’t want to happen in your life.”