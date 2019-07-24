Two boats with invasive mussels quarantined at Lake Tahoe

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 24, 2019, 3:35PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

RENO, Nev. — Boat inspectors recently prevented two vessels infested with invasive mussels from launching at Lake Tahoe.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency said Wednesday both boats were quarantined until they could be decontaminated.

Chris Kilian of the Tahoe Resource Conservation District says it's a stark reminder of why inspections are mandatory at Lake Tahoe.

Inspectors say they found about 100 invasive mussels — many suspected to be alive — in the hull of a powerboat traveling from Lake Pleasant, Arizona.

The infestation was so large inspectors couldn't remove them all so the boat wasn't allowed to launch.

A small sailboat that the owner said had been out of the water for about four years eventually was allowed to launch at nearby Donner Lake after officials removed approximately 20 dead mussels from the hull's keel locker.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine