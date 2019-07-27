Sonoma County Sheriff speaks at Graton casino concert to reassure undocumented residents of rights

Sonoma County deputies will not report undocumented immigrants to federal immigration agents for minor offenses or alerting authorities of a crime.

That was the message of reassurance Friday night from Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick at the Graton Resort & Casino, where several thousand Latino residents gathered for the casino’s monthly Latin dance night.

Essick, who made his planned appearance on stage at about 10 p.m., said he wanted to make it clear to the crowd that his deputies will not ask anyone about their immigration status, nor alert U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents of victims who go to the Sheriff’s Office to report a crime.

People found to be driving uninsured or without a license, stopped by his deputies for minor traffic infractions, or arrested for other petty crimes will also not be reported to federal agents. His deputies will not help conduct ICE raids in the county either.

“We want people in Latino communities to not be afraid to report things to police,” Essick said in an interview early Friday. The message reflects Sheriff’s Office’s policy since at least 2017 and state law that limits how California police agencies cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

“We’re not going to pull out a notebook and start asking them their immigration status,” said Essick, a department veteran nearing his eighth month in office after winning election last year.

Greg Sarris, the tribal chairman of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, invited Essick to speak at the casino after a meeting between the two men in March revealed the office could do a better job informing the public about how deputies cooperate with ICE, Essick said.

“Here’s this guy that’s really well connected, and he’s saying, ‘I haven’t heard anything,’” Essick said of the meeting. “It gave me pause, to say ‘Shoot, maybe we didn’t do as good as a job as we thought we did.”

The two agreed on Friday’s concert, starring Mexican norteño musician Ramon Ayala, also known as “The King of the Accordion.”

Essick’s public gesture reflects an evolution for the Sheriff’s Office, where deputies’ collaboration with ICE has narrowed significantly within the past decade amid internal policy shifts, changes to state law and legal cases that clarified the role local law enforcement officers can play in immigration enforcement and detention, activists said.

The legal challenges include a 2011 settlement in a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Committee for Immigrant Rights of Sonoma County that accused the Sheriff’s Office of unlawful detentions of suspected undocumented immigrants.

The suit, filed in 2008 during Sheriff Bill Cogbill’s tenure, alleged Sonoma County deputies were stopping and detaining people based solely on their immigration status and booking them on immigration holds without listing a suspected violation of state law. Cogbill rejected the claims.

Three years later, the Sheriff’s Office, helmed then by Steve Freitas, agreed to minimize its collaboration in federal enforcement actions targeting otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants and provide inmates with clearer information about why they were arrested, among other changes, as a result of the settlement.

“They were going around in 2006 and arresting young Latino men with no criminal charges, and just parking them in the jail so ICE could come get them,” said Richard Coshnear, a Santa Rosa immigration attorney who was involved with the Committee for Immigrant Rights at the time of the lawsuit. “I think there’s now a recognition by police chiefs, and some sheriffs … that the community is safer if you don’t polarize and you don’t isolate the immigrant community.”