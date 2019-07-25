Ukiah police arrest man in stabbing attack on stepdad

A Ukiah man remained in custody Thursday, suspected of stabbing his stepfather in an attempt to kill him, according to Ukiah police.

The attack came Tuesday morning about 6:15 a.m. as the stepfather was getting ready for work, officials said in a news release.

Bleeding from three wounds to his upper torso, the victim drove himself to the emergency room at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley hospital and police were called to investigate.

Officers went to the victim’s apartment and arrested the stepson, Rafael Maldonado‑Mata, 24. An investigation determined the attack was unprovoked, police said.

Maldonado‑Mata was booked into the Mendocino County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and having a small amount of drugs. He also was in violation of his probation from a prior conviction, police said. Bail was set at $515,000.

