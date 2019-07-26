Rohnert Park to seek voter approval on urban growth boundary renewal in November

Rohnert Park will hold a special election in November to ask voters to support maintaining the city’s existing boundary determining where development may go for the next two decades.

The City Council voted 4-0 this week to place the measure on the Nov. 5 ballot. If supported by a simple majority of voters, it would extend the current limits for where commercial and residential growth may occur through the end of 2040. Rohnert Park voters approved the current growth boundary with 71% of the vote in 2000.

“We’ll be strong supporters,” Mayor Gina Belforte said. “And I know that the community is going to support it as well.”

The 20-year measure is set to expire next summer and requires renewal to restrict developers from building outside of the designated area where city utilities and infrastructure exist to support future homes and businesses. The city’s planning commissioners had recommended pursuing an extension of 24 years, but city staff were more comfortable with the 20-year period.

“It’s just a balancing act with how long you want to have your hands tied,” said Jeff Beiswenger, city planning manager. “We’ve done some preliminary analysis and are pretty confident we have enough land in the urban grown boundary for the next 20 to 30 years of both commercial and residential buildout. We’re not cutting off development … but are also not allowing haphazard sprawl development outside the line.”

About 80 acres of land is set to be removed from the new boundary as part of a legal settlement reached in 2002 in the wake of an environmental group’s lawsuit. It claimed the city violated state environmental law in adopting a prior citywide general plan.

Advocates have called on the county to safeguard the withdrawn land, south of Valley House Drive and west of Petaluma Hill Road, to ensure it isn’t developed.

“That area is a separator between Rohnert Park and Penngrove, and is also an important area for the Petaluma headwaters and for groundwater, so it’s a really great place to protect,” said Teri Shore, North Bay regional director for San Francisco-based nonprofit Greenbelt Alliance. “It will prevent sprawl into the greenbelt and will encourage climate- smart growth within the city itself.”

Sonoma County has yet to fully explore any protections, but Rohnert Park and the county have been working on the matter for several years and continue to evaluate the best way forward, said Tennis Wick, director of the county’s planning and building department.

Each of the county’s nine cities has an urban growth boundary to help direct where development goes. The perimeters, in part, help cities target where they spend limited funds on expansion of utilities, such as water and sewer lines, as well as preserve other unique benefits, Beiswenger said.

“It helps us save the pennies and dimes for infrastructure,” he said. “The other thing, in particular with this urban growth boundary, is Petaluma Hill Road to the east is really good boundary. There are scenic vistas and hills in the background, and it just creates a nice visual amenity. That way you’re not looking over rooftops and strip malls, and it maintains all of the agricultural and rural development on Petaluma Hill Road.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.