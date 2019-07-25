The heat is on in Sonoma County

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 25, 2019, 1:27PM
Updated 35 minutes ago

Sizzling heat for the North Bay will continue into the weekend, but high temperatures should fall short of records Saturday and Sunday in Santa Rosa where temperatures are predicted to be in the low‑ to mid 90s.

The heat wave is sending afternoon weather well above average temperatures for this time in July — but overall it’s not a horrid scorcher and pales in comparison to extreme, record-breaking heat this week that’s blistering much of Europe.

“Every summer we get these hot days. This (stretch) is not record setting, but this weekend for Santa Rosa could be close,” said Spencer Tangen, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. The weekend temperatures will be 10 degrees or so higher than average.

Thursday was due to get to the mid 90s and Friday possibly into the upper 80s.

But Friday’s dip should ramp up Saturday and Sunday with predicted highs of 94 and 93 in downtown Santa Rosa. Those numbers miss the record by about five degrees — unless they don’t. The National Weather Service early Thursday initially gave incorrect higher numbers for Santa Rosa’s predicted weekend highs.

“It’ll be pretty hot but we’ll see some cooler temperatures returning on Monday and continuing into next week,” Tangen said.

Monday’s high should be into the upper 80s or low 90s and Tuesday should drop a few degrees less, he said, bringing the numbers closer to average.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

