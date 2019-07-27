Sonoma County prosecutors add charges for animal welfare activists in Petaluma duck farm protest

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office Friday ramped up its case against a group of animal welfare protesters, adding charges for three defendants alleging felony conspiracy and other crimes stemming from a June protest at a west Petaluma duck farm.

The defendants were in court Friday morning before Judge Christopher Honigsberg. They were among nearly 100 arrested June 3 at Reichardt Duck Farm in a protest denouncing conditions for birds raised at the Middle Two Rock Road property. The bulk of the arrests involved trespassing charges.

The trio of defendants were accompanied Friday by about 75 activists from the Berkeley-based animal welfare group Direct Action Everywhere. They wore bright blue T-shirts and most had to wait in the corridor during the brief hearing once the small courtroom filled.

The Petaluma protest was part of their mission advocating for animal welfare and improved conditions at livestock farms. It was billed as another attempt to spur on local authorities to investigate alleged animal cruelty. The group has brought protesters to Petaluma duck and chicken businesses multiple times and the three charged with new crimes Friday — Wayne Hsiung, Cassandra King and Priya Sawhey — already face several felony charges from two prior protests.

Friday’s amended complaint alleges the three conspired together, along with others, to commit the crimes of trespass, theft and unlawful assembly.

“It’s kind of ridiculous to me that Sonoma County wants to invest so many resources and likely hundreds of thousands of taxpayers’ dollars prosecuting this case against non-violent members of the public who are exposing animal cruelty,” said King following the hearing.

The three currently face 15 charges including eight felonies, among them grand theft and burglary, stemming from earlier arrests at Petaluma-area chicken businesses.

“It’s pretty clear to me the authorities are targeting the people they perceive as leadership,” King said, referring to the conspiracy charge.

Regarding the trespassing counts, “none of the three of us trespassed,” she said, contending that they had stayed off the property but watched from the road during what she described as a peaceful protest.

Tawny Tesconi, director of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, said she saw it differently.

“It was not peaceful. They were running into the farms, they were stealing animals, they were chaining themselves to equipment, gates,” Tesconi said Friday.

She said the actions frightened employees, forced owners to shut down operations and lose money, as well as cost local public agencies time and money for the response.

“I appreciate the DA is being so strong in her opinion about how these people need to be charged,” Tesconi said. “They’re not letting up. It’s costing our local farmers more and more money and costing taxpayers more and more money.”

The June operation brought about 300 people by bus to the longstanding family owned duck farm for an hours‑long event. About a dozen protesters went onto the property and locked themselves to machinery until a conveyor belt with activists chained to it was turned on by a farm employee, hurting one of the protesters. Others ran in and grabbed ducks they then held while chaining themselves to the front gate, video of the demonstration showed.

A large corps of law enforcement officers, with some three dozen in riot gear, responded and dozens were arrested, mainly on the misdemeanor trespass charge. Those suspects were released pending charges.

The three with more serious charges were set for a preliminary hearing next week for a judge to determine if there was enough evidence to hold them for trial. With the new charges Friday, that date was swept aside to allow for further defense preparation. A new preliminary hearing was expected to be set for later in the year.

The three pleaded not guilty to the new charges and the judge allowed them to remain out of jail on bail as long as they stayed at least 25 yards from any entrance to the Reichardt farm and 5 yards from the perimeter.

A fourth defendant, Almira Tanner, faced no new charges Friday but faces multiple pending felony charges from the protests. Her preliminary hearing will proceed next week.

Reichardt Duck Farm officials didn’t respond to requests for comment.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.