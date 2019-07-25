Salinas police don Mexican charro suits to connect with community

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 25, 2019, 11:37AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SALINAS — The police department in a largely Latino Northern California city is reaching out to the community in a new way— police uniforms that resemble the traditional Mexican charro suit.

The Salinas Californian reports two Salinas police officers wore blue a suede charro suits embellished with silver embroidery, and topped by a white sombrero to the city's annual rodeo, drawing lines of men, women and children who wanted a photo with them.

Salinas Police Chief Adele Fresé says that by wearing the charro suit, the department is validating the heritage and culture of the community, where more than three-quarters of residents are Latino.

This is the first year officers in the charro suit helped patrol the rodeo last week. Fellow officers wore American garb of Wrangler jeans, cowboy boots and Stetson hats.

___

Information from: The Salinas Californian, http://www.californianonline.com

___

Information from: The Salinas Californian, http://www.californianonline.com

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine