Formerly homeless veterans raise flag at tiny home village in Santa Rosa

Military veterans, 14 of them to be precise, are digging having tiny, new homes in Santa Rosa to live in after having been homeless.

The 10 men and four women are the inaugural tenants of the Veterans Village on a piece of county-owned land on Santa Rosa’s Russell Avenue.

Asked if there’s anything in particular that the village is missing, residents said they’d love to have a flag pole.

The other day, advocate and Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane and Vietnam vet Mike Thompson, the congressman, were present for the dedication of a most impressive, 30-foot flagpole. Marine Corps vet Ross Liscum had persuaded fellow members of the Santa Rosa Chapter of Realtors to pay for the pole.

Two residents of the new community of tiny homes beamed as they raised its new American flag.