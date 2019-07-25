Formerly homeless veterans raise flag at tiny home village in Santa Rosa

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 25, 2019, 11:47AM
Updated 1 minute ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Military veterans, 14 of them to be precise, are digging having tiny, new homes in Santa Rosa to live in after having been homeless.

The 10 men and four women are the inaugural tenants of the Veterans Village on a piece of county-owned land on Santa Rosa’s Russell Avenue.

Asked if there’s anything in particular that the village is missing, residents said they’d love to have a flag pole.

The other day, advocate and Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane and Vietnam vet Mike Thompson, the congressman, were present for the dedication of a most impressive, 30-foot flagpole. Marine Corps vet Ross Liscum had persuaded fellow members of the Santa Rosa Chapter of Realtors to pay for the pole.

Two residents of the new community of tiny homes beamed as they raised its new American flag.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine