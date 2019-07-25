Tokyo Olympics carry a California flavor with surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo will have a California accent when the 17-day sports festival opens one year from today.

We’re not talking about “dude” speak, although a Kelly Slater sighting would be the “bomb.”

The Tokyo Games, July 24-Aug. 9, will introduce two of California’s emblematic counterculture sports — surfing and skateboarding — in the International Olympic Committee’s continuing fight against aging.

Surfing and skateboarding will join sport climbing, karate and the return of baseball/softball in the Olympic program on a one-time-only basis. The action sports are the latest contributions from the Golden State, which has hatched Olympic sports in beach volleyball, BMX, mountain biking, snowboarding, triathlon and windsurfing.

Surfing and skating provide an appetizing potential for wave master Slater and three-time snowboard gold medalist Shaun White to perform on the Summer Olympics stage.

“There’s a whole group of people in my generation and the generation after me who haven’t had the draw to the Olympics like my parents have,” said Conner Coffin, ranked 12th on the World Surf League men’s championship tour. “Hopefully it will draw more young people and revitalize that viewership.”

The Tokyo Games will feature 10,000 athletes from more than 200 countries competing in 33 sports, including all of those action-packed endeavors that add to the Californication of the Olympics.

Here is a quick look at what to expect when Olympic fever takes hold next summer.

Dude, this one could be “epic.”

Climbing to the top

Climbing has enjoyed recent popularity fueled by the perilous ascents on Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan by “Free Solo” star Alex Honnold and “Dawn Wall” ace Tommy Caldwell. They will not be part of the Olympics, but two Stanford climbers have a chance to make it. Katherine Lamb and Solomon Barth are members of the U.S. sport climbing national team. Sport climbing is one of three Olympic disciplines. The others are bouldering and speed climbing. Honnold, climbing’s biggest name, said he plans to watch the competition although he does not participate in sport climbing and thus would not try to qualify.

Honnold said in an interview in April that the “Olympics is a big deal” because it will encourage growth of the sport. “It touches on a couple of important things just because it can be done in urban spaces and there is a big community aspect,” Honnold said. “People who live in cities need some ways to remain active and have fun with their friends.”

A pool of talent

Northern California athletes could become household names, starting with swimming.

The Bay Area is producing so much talent that USA Swimming executives appointed two Bay Area coaches to lead its teams. Stanford’s Greg Meehan will coach the women’s team; Cal’s Dave Durden will coach the men.

The U.S. roster could be jammed with Bay Area swimmers past and present. Stanford could have seven swimmers in Tokyo. Katie Ledecky, Simone Manual, Lia Neal are likely to be there, and Ella Eastin, Katie Drabot and Brooke Forde might join them. Two-time Olympic medalist Taylor Ruck will be swimming for Team Canada.

Cal is likely to be represented by Katie McLaughlin and Abbey Weitzel on the women’s team and it is expected to produce some of the leading men, as it did in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Sprint star Nathan Adrian and backstroke gold medalist Ryan Murphy are the biggest names. But Jacob Pebley, Josh Prenot and Andrew Seliskar also could be in the mix.