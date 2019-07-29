Alice Waters, Sonoma County farmers take center stage at soiree

Melissa Lely shared image after image of the catastrophic damage the 2017 Nuns fire brought to her Glen Ellen farm.

Flames had destroyed her home, a packing facility and several tools on the Bee-Well Farms property, which she and her husband opened in 2015.

Despite the destruction, they soon found a silver lining — none of their livestock, cattle and chickens was killed in the blaze.

“We didn’t know our lives were about to be flipped upside down,” Lely said to a crowd at Five Springs Farm near Petaluma. “This experience has brought the community together in unforeseen ways.”

Lely’s story was just one of many shared on stage during Sunday’s sold-out Summer Soiree, a fundraiser put on jointly by The Farmers Guild and the Community Alliance with Family Farmers. The two groups, which merged in 2017, provide local farmers with resources to better manage and market the fruits of their labor, as well as advocate on their behalf in Sacramento.

This year’s theme for the event was “Voices From the Field,” a nod to the importance of raising farmers’ and ranchers’ voices, said Evan Wiig, a spokesman for The Farmers Guild. The issue has become especially important in recent years, as farmers are met with increasingly catastrophic wildfires and the decline of farms.

“We are the voice of sustainable agriculture in California,” Wiig said. “Without that voice, (the farmers) are at the whims of whoever else is trying to pull the levers in Sacramento.”

About 175 people attended the event and dinner, hosted in a large wood barn at the Five Springs Farm.

Among the speakers included Alice Waters, owner of Berkeley’s Chez Panisse, a restaurant known for its use of organic and local ingredients. Waters is credited with pioneering California cuisine and establishing the nation’s first Edible Schoolyard in Berkeley in 1995. The program incorporates lessons about farming, gardening and preparing food into public schools.

At the event, she shared her vision for the future, which included providing free sustainable school lunches for all students grades K-12, having schools buy food from farmers and ranchers so they can take care of their workers, and teaching students the importance of nutrition and land stewardship.

“I really believe that we have all the public officials in the state of California to make this happen,” Waters said. “We have begun to organize, and we are so happy that you are all partner with us. It’s going to take everyone.”

Attendees feasted on fresh-made food from local farms, including a duck confit sourced from Liberty Ducks in Petaluma, an assortment of summer vegetables from New Family Farm in Sebastopol and wine from Glen Ellen winery Kivelstadt Cellars, Wiig said.

Diners enjoyed the dinner as they sat on long tables that stretched across the barn, talking over the sound of a jazz band playing on stage.

Almost all of the items used to make the meal were donated, and highlighted the efforts of local farms and ranchers, said Jodie Rubin, a private chef from Bodega Bay who volunteered to make Sunday’s meal.

“It’s special to me that I know exactly where that cheese was made, or where that lettuce was grown,” Rubin said. “You can taste the hard work.”