Suspect arrested in armed robbery of Santa Rosa gas station

A Santa Rosa man was in custody Friday, suspected of being the robber who carried a gun into a gas station and threatened a clerk and a customer before leaving with money, according to Santa Rosa police.

Detectives Thursday arrested Louis Thomas Holmes, 28, of Santa Rosa at his job after an investigation of the July 14 robbery at a Corby Avenue Shell gas station led to Holmes as a suspect.

During the 1:30 a.m. robbery, a man walked into the store with a gun believed to be a rifle or shotgun and placed it on the back of a customer standing at the front counter. The robber demanded money from the register and took one victim’s wallet, then fled, police said.

Surveillance video taken at the store and released by police generated several tips, leading to Holmes as a suspect. A search of the man’s home turned up a replica gun and other evidence officials said was connected to the crime.

Holmes was booked into the Sonoma County Jail, suspected of two counts of robbery, violating parole, burglary, being a felon with ammunition and possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $220,000.

