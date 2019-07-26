150 migrants feared dead in what may be most fatal Mediterranean shipwreck this year

ROME - The United Nations' refugee agency said Thursday that as many as 150 people are feared dead in a shipwreck off the coast of Libya, potentially marking the deadliest migrant disaster in the Mediterranean this year.

Libya has long been a major intersection for migrants heading toward Europe in rickety boats. But the risks of taking that journey and of staying in Libya have recently increased - with Europe working to scale back rescue operations in the Mediterranean and Libya seeing its most serious fighting since 2011.

A United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees spokesman said that, in addition to the estimated 150 people dead at sea, 150 people were rescued and returned to Libya.

"The worst Mediterranean tragedy of this year has just occurred," Filippo Grandi, the U.N. high commissioner for refugees, wrote on Twitter, adding that migrants must be given safe pathways out of Libya "before it is too late for many more desperate people."

The Libyan coast guard - rebuilt with European Union and Italian funding - works to intercept migrants and return them to Libya, despite protests from advocates that survivors should not be returned to a conflict zone. In Libya, migrants say they are often detained in brutal conditions and subject to rape, torture and slavery.

On July 2, 44 people were killed by an airstrike at a migrant detention center in Libya, an event the United Nations described as a possible war crime.

The overall number of migrants heading toward Europe from the Middle East and Africa has plummeted from the highs in 2015 and 2016. But the issue has remained politically potent, particularly as far-right leaders have gained influence in key parts of Europe and restricted new arrivals.

In Italy, one of the traditional first-arrival spots, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini last year closed ports to migrant rescue vessels, and the country has passed laws that fine boat captains and owners who defy orders and enter Italian territory.

On numerous occasions, boats that have rescued migrants from their flimsy dinghies have found themselves caught in weeks-long standoffs, as European nations negotiate over how to distribute the migrants.

- - -

Is the violence in Libya having any effect on migration?

In the spring, when renegade commander Khalifa Hifter attempted to seize Libya's capital, the country's U.N.-recognized prime minister warned in an interview with an Italian newspaper that hundreds of thousands of migrants might be ready to flee.

But the reality has been far less dramatic. Crossings have ticked up slightly over the past month, but departures from Libya remain low in comparison with prior years - and the Libyan coast guard, even amid the fighting, has continued its work.

Migration experts say it is unclear why migration out of Libya hasn't spiked. But they say some of the militia groups that handle trafficking could be caught up in fighting. Meanwhile, migrants remain in detention centers.

"There is clearly a deteriorating situation in Libya, and it is making life for refugees and migrants even more nightmarish," said Judith Sunderland, associate director for the Europe and Central Asia division at Human Rights Watch. "What we don't really know is all the dynamics on the ground and how the hostilities are affecting people's abilities to get on boats."

- - -

What happens to migrants who remain in Libya?

Libya is the hub for sub-Saharan migrants trying to reach Europe, and for many who do cross the Mediterranean, it represents the most harrowing part of the journey. During a recent interview, one Gambian migrant who'd settled in northeastern Italy broke into quiet sobs recalling his time in Libya and a friend who had died in detention there. Then, he let out two wall-shaking screams.