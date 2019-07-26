Petaluma man held, 18 pounds of drugs seized after Nebraska traffic stop﻿

BRULE, Neb. — Nebraska state troopers have arrested a Petaluma man and seized 18 pounds (8.2 kilograms) of a marijuana extract following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the 25-year-old man, Connor Egide, was driving east when he failed to signal for a turn at the Interstate 80 exit at Brule. The extract — a concentrated form called "shatter" — was found inside some door paneling. The drug's street value was estimated at more than $400,000.

Keith County Court records don't yet show the Egide has been formally charged.