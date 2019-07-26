4.7 quake hits Mojave Desert area hit by earlier, bigger quakes

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 26, 2019, 9:03AM

RIDGECREST — The United States Geological Survey says a 4.7-magnitude earthquake has shaken California's Mojave Desert, the latest of thousands of aftershocks following two larger quakes that hit the area earlier this month.

The UGS says the quake struck at 5:42 p.m. Thursday. Although felt widely across the lightly populated area, appeared to cause no major damage or injuries.

The quake was centered about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Ridgecrest, near the China Lake Naval Weapons Center.

The small desert town 150 miles (241 kilometers) east of Los Angeles was rattled by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake on July 4 and a 7.1 temblor on July 5.

Authorities said those quakes, the largest to strike the area in decades, caused about $100 million damage to Ridgecrest and the nearby town of Trona.

