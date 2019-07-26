3 family members from Sonoma County killed in Nebraska plane crash

A Nebraska plane crash claimed the lives of a Sonoma County family on Wednesday afternoon, bringing the trio’s annual visit to one of the largest aviation gatherings in the world to a tragic end.

Damon Brown, 61, his wife Sarah Brown, 68, and their only child Duncan Brown, 25, all of Graton, were killed after their twin-engine Beechcraft Baron went down just north of the Chadron, Nebraska, municipal airport at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Dawes County Coroner and the Federal Aviation Administration.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. Neither the FAA nor local airport authorities could provide detailed flight-plan information for the plane on Friday, and an online flight-tracking service noted that Brown had filed paperwork to shield his aircraft’s flight patterns from civilian tracking.

Initial information indicated the plane had departed Oshkosh, Wisconsin — site of a large annual aviation event and air show — and was bound for Chadron, according to FAA officials.

Brown worked as a partner at the EBA Engineering firm in Santa Rosa. Sarah Brown was a geologist and author of several mystery novels. Their son, Duncan, a graduate of Analy High School, worked at a local architecture firm.

All three were pilots, though it appeared that Sarah had let her license expire, according to the FAA.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation of the crash and expects to report preliminary findings within two weeks, though final findings won’t be released for months or even over a year, according to Eric Weiss, an NTSB spokesman. The preliminary report is expected to contain basic information about the crash, the aircraft, witness interviews, air traffic control data, and the general condition of the crash wreckage, Weiss said.

A family friend, Nancy Saylor, recalled that the three family members made an annual trek to the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh convention, hosted for decades in Wisconsin by the Experimental Aircraft Association.

Sarah Brown recently told her over lunch that the three were looking forward to this year’s trip.

“It was a big thing for them. They really had a fabulous time there every year, camping and sharing and bringing up memories,” said Saylor, a longtime teacher at Graton’s Oak Grove Elementary School who met the family when Duncan was a student.

“She talked about it every year when she got back,” Saylor said. “It was really an adventure for them, a trip their family treasured.”

Saylor recalled how when Duncan was younger, Sarah Brown was reluctant to let them fly together in case something happened. But after he graduated from Analy High in Sebastopol, the family was known to fly together in their plane.

A spokesman for the EAA, Dick Knapinski, described it as “aviation’s family reunion,” noting that it’s expected to draw more than 10,000 airplanes and 500,000 people over the course of a week for hundreds of seminars and exhibits and daily afternoon air shows.

“If it has flown, is flying or will fly, it probably will show up at Oshkosh sometime,” Knapinski said.

Knapinski confirmed that Damon Brown had been an EAA member since 2008, but the association’s records did not confirm his family’s attendance.

Sarah Brown, a Connecticut native, previously served as a geology lecturer at Sonoma State University.

Under her maiden name, Sarah Andrews, she is the author of a series of novels about a forensic geologist who solves mysteries. Her tales about Em Hansen did well enough to warrant at least 10 books, and positive testimonies from readers on Goodreads, a social media site dedicated to reading, indicate that her work hit home with people who loved both murder mysteries and nitty-gritty details about geology.

“She weaves the mystery with lots of talk of geology, ecology, and evolution/creationism,” a Goodreads reviewer wrote of “Rock Bottom,” a later book in Brown’s series. “Sometimes it was a lot of geology, but it was all interesting.”

Brown told the Press Democrat in 2011 for an article about her writing career that she planned to spend some of her future time piloting the Beechcraft airplane she and Damon owned. It appeared her pilot’s license had lapsed since then, though her husband and son both appeared to have current certifications, according to FAA records.

Duncan Brown studied biology and Spanish at Occidental College in Los Angeles after graduating from Analy and interned for NASA’s Office of Planetary Protection “to protect the earth’s biosphere from extraterrestrial contamination,” according to a college publication. He had been working for a local architecture firm as of recently.

Knapinski, the EAA spokesman, praised the Browns’ Beechcraft airplane, which FAA records indicate was built in 1965.

“That’s a very good airplane,” Knapinski said. “That one’s been around for a lot of years, and it’s got a great safety record.”

Staff writers Nashelly Chavez and Alexandria Bordas contributed reporting. You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. You can reach Stafff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707-521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.