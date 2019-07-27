Sonoma County Treasurer says law prevents detention-center divestment

A community-led push to get Sonoma County money out of companies with ties to U.S. border detention centers may have died before it began, as county Treasurer Erick Roeser told supervisors state law wouldn’t allow him to divest the $100 million-plus in taxpayer money currently invested in those firms.

But county supervisors weren’t so quick to dismiss divestment, saying Roeser’s take is just one interpretation, and there’s still information to gather and conversations to be had.

“I don’t see a closed door,” Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said. “I see a crack.”

Roeser’s analysis was contained in a letter sent to the Board of Supervisors before its Tuesday meeting, where local activists urged board members to shift county investments and pull out from two banks they said still maintain investments in private detention centers.

Companies operating detention centers along the southern border have come under heavy scrutiny for overcrowded holding cells, filthy conditions and young children being separated from family members. The crisis has prompted calls on local governments across the state to take action, by withdrawing investments that help fund firms tied to the detention centers.

But Roeser said his legal responsibility overseeing the county’s $2.5 billion treasury requires him to prioritize safeguarding the principal, maintaining liquidity in investments and maximizing the rate of return.

“Divestment (from the banks) would result in a loss of income and, therefore, is not consistent with law or the county’s Statement of Investment Policy,” Roeser said in an email response to a request for comment.

Sonoma County has $82.5 million tied up in Wells Fargo and $20 million invested in Bank of the West, two institutions cited by activists as continuing to support detention centers with their investments.

A Wells Fargo spokesman clarified this week that their ongoing relationship with private prison companies including GEO Group, Caliburn and CoreCivic is from a mutual fund beyond the bank’s control. Wells Fargo and other banks have announced this year that they will no longer loan money to the companies in question.

At Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, residents demanded further action from supervisors. They held orange “divest” signs and sung songs written for the occasion.

Supervisor Hopkins, who voiced the strongest support for the activists’ position, said she’s committed to addressing the specific concerns and shifting the philosophical tenets upon which the county invests.

“I think there are ways to satisfy both objectives,” Hopkins said. “We do have options for investments that create positive change in our communities.”

Local residents have been outspoken in their calls for better treatment of migrants and asylum seekers. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena has said his North Bay constituents have voiced their displeasure through emails and letters, and that’s part of what prompted him to tour a detention center July 13 in McAllen, Texas, just a day after Vice President Mike Pence did the same.

Hopkins said she has talked with Roeser about pursuing an investment strategy prioritizing environmental sustainability and ethical governance. Hopkins said she’d like to continue those conversations.

Board Chairman David Rabbitt said he’d still like to gather more information. He said he has seen similar divestment pushes throughout the years, with some focused on severing ties with the firearm industry and others focusing on fossil fuels. Rabbitt said divestment is a difficult gambit, as it involves untangling specific investments from an intertwined global financial system.

Rabbitt called out other steps the county has taken in response to the migrant crisis on the southern border, including providing county-funded legal defense for children and families.

Hopkins said the next steps may involve capping future investments with the banks or divesting after the investments reach their maturity date.

Rabbitt questioned what influence Sonoma County could have through divestment, but h said he gets it.

“You’re seeing frustration,” Rabbitt said. “People wanting to do something – wanting to take action, even while it might be symbolic.”

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or at tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @tylersilvy.