Using pot at Outside Lands could be legal this year

Outside Lands could be the first festival in San Francisco to allow pot use in public, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Festival organizers filed paperwork with the state cannabis office to allow marijuana consumption and sales at the event, held Aug. 9-11 at Golden Gate Park. They’ve also requested a permit from the city of San Francisco, which approved its own ordinance in March.

California law prohibits the use of marijuana in public places that also ban tobacco. Although it's illegal to use pot at Golden Gate Park, the law often is ignored.

“People are going to do what they’re going to do and bring what they’re going to bring, but it certainly would reduce the need for that if they had access to safe product,” Marisa Rodriguez, director of San Francisco’s cannabis office, told the Chronicle.

At the music festival in 2018, vendors doled out samples of edibles without pot at an exhibit called Grass Lands. If organizers' requests are approved, eight cannabis companies would sell their products this year.

The approval also would come with a few restrictions from the city. Outside Lands would be required to hire security and conceal the areas where pot is bought and sold with an 8-foot-tall tent or fence, the Chronicle reported.