What is a concentration camp? It's an old debate that mostly started in California

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez (D- N.Y.) ignited a national debate last month when she compared the government- run facilities packed with migrant detainees near the U.S.- Mexico border to Nazi "concentration camps."

Many Republicans have pushed back in recent weeks, including Stephen Miller, a senior advisor to President Trump, who said that the comments outraged him "as a Jew."

"It is a historical smear, " he told Fox News on Sunday. "It is a sinful comment. It minimizes the death of 6 million of my Jewish brothers and sisters."

But this debate started long before Ocasio- Cortez tweeted about it. Japanese Americans and Jews have been arguing for decades over how and when to use the term "concentration camp " -- and, in many ways, it all started in California.

The first major controversy broke out in 1972, when state officials agreed to install a plaque establishing Manzanar, the first of 10 "concentration camps " that held 10, 000 people of Japanese ancestry during World War II, as a historical landmark. The decision angered many in the surrounding Owens Valley, and someone destroyed the "c " in the word "concentration " on the plaque.

Then in 1994, the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo opened the exhibit "America 's Concentration Camps, " which further explored the history of mass incarceration of ethnic Japanese during the war.

But when the museum was invited to share the exhibit at the Ellis Island Immigration Museum four years later, there was one condition : The exhibit had to be renamed, the foundation that runs the site said, because using the term "concentration camp " would offend the Jewish community in New York City.

After several meetings -- and an intervention by Sen. Daniel K. Inouye of Hawaii, who made a direct appeal to U.S. Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt -- Ellis Island officials dropped their demands. The exhibit opened in April 1998 with a placard that noted differences between the camps for Japanese Americans and Jews.

Karen Ishizuka, the Japanese American museum 's chief curator, recounted that history at a recent forum in Los Angeles. She said her institution never intended to imply a moral equivalency. But several community members, she said, bristled at others trying to dictate what words Japanese Americans, especially those who were incarcerated, could use to describe their own experiences.

Museum officials believed the more commonly used term, "internment camps, " was euphemistic and inaccurate, she said.

Technically speaking, World War II "internment camps " held Japanese, German and Italian nationals who were arrested on suspicion of being potentially dangerous enemy aliens and given hearings under the Geneva Conventions. That due process was not extended to the 120, 000 people of Japanese ancestry -- two- thirds of them U.S. citizens -- who were rounded up en masse and incarcerated at other camps, including Manzanar in Inyo County.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt and other U.S. officials referred to mass detention facilities, in general, as "concentration camps, " Ishizuka said. But the War Relocation Authority, the federal agency created to manage the incarceration process, did a "political spin " and created euphemistic terms, she said.

For example, the forced removal of ethnic Japanese from the West Coast was an "evacuation." Those removed were to be "interned, " not incarcerated. And the facilities were "relocation centers " not concentration camps.