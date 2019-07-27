Update: Suspect, victim identified in fatal Cotati shooting

One man is dead and another is in custody after a Friday night shooting in Cotati.

Cotati police responded at 6:38 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Robin Avenue, a neighborhood east of Old Redwood Highway and north of Myrtle Avenue, according to a Cotati Police Department news release.

When they arrived, they found Patrick Leonard, 67, on the floor of a garage, the victim of a gunshot at the hands of Joseph Rossi, 68, according to police.

Leonard was declared dead upon arrival at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Rossi, who was still at the scene when officers arrived, was arrested on suspicion of homicide, according to the release.

Leonard and Rossi had been engaged in an ongoing quarrel, having been neighbors on Robin Avenue for several years.

“A heated argument outside of the victim and suspect homes took place before the shooting,” according to the release.

Along with Cotati Police, Healdsburg and Sonoma State University police are involved in the investigation, and Rohnert Park Public Safety officers processed the crime scene, according to the release.

A handgun was found at Rossi’s home and police believe it’s the weapon used in the homicide, but laboratory tests will confirm that, according to the release.

Cotati, home to more than 7,000 people, hasn’t had a homicide since 1995, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Brian Deaton at 707-792-4611.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or at tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @tylersilvy.