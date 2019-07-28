Man flown to Santa Rosa hospital after Sonoma Coast cliff fall

A man fell down a cliff while hiking along the Sonoma Coast on Saturday afternoon, sustaining head injuries that required him to be airlifted to Santa Rosa.

The call for the injured hiker near Coleman Beach came in about 3:20 p.m. and required responses from the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District, California State Parks, and Henry 1, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s helicopter, officials said.

The man apparently was walking along a trail when he fell onto the rocky shore, his plunge coming to a stop several feet from the Pacific Ocean, said Capt. Dave Bynum with Bodega Bay Fire.

“He had some pretty impressive facial injuries,” Bynum said.

He was flown to Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa, where his condition was not available Saturday night.

