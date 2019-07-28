Temperatures to drop on Monday in Sonoma County

Cooler weather is expected for Sonoma County starting Monday, a trend that will quell sizzling heat that hit the Bay Area over the weekend, the National Weather Service reported.

Santa Rosa should see on Monday temperatures in the mid 80s, about 10 degrees cooler than what the city experienced over the weekend, meteorologist Drew Peterson said. Healdsburg is expected to see temperatures drop slightly to the low 90s.

In Petaluma, where temperatures reached the low- to mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday, highs are expected around 80 degrees at the start of the week, Peterson said. The milder temperatures should remain at least a few days for most of Sonoma County, according to the weather service.

While this weekend’s temperatures were high, none were record-setting in Sonoma County, Peterson said.

The hot weekend weather, which prompted heat advisories in much of the East Bay, including Livermore and Concord, was a result of “back building,” or high pressure moving into our area from the east, Peterson said.

“We’re going to be returning to cooler temperatures for the area,” Peterson said. “Not cold but definitely colder than it was over the weekend. That’s a result of the high pressure weakening and the marine layer deepening.”

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Spare The Air Alert from Friday through Sunday as a result of the high heat, low winds and automobile emissions expected in region.

The agency also sent out an air quality advisory for Sunday in light of a 11,000-acre fire burning in southern Oregon, said Ralph Borrmann, a spokesman for the district.

Air quality was expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups on Sunday, the district’s website showed. The agency hoped winds would help direct the smoke away from the area beginning Monday, Borrmann said.

“That smoke was coming down from southern Oregon and was likely to enter the Bay Area,” Borrmann said. “At minimum, we expected to have some odor, smoke and less visibility due to the particles of smoke.”

The Geyserville Fire Protection District received several calls as a result of the drift smoke, a Facebook post from the agency said.

Redcom, Sonoma County’s emergency dispatch center, also fielded calls about smoke on Sunday morning, a dispatcher said.

