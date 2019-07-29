Police: Santa Rosa man suspected of shooting woman in torso, leg

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
July 28, 2019, 7:25PM
A 21-year-old man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of shooting a woman in the torso and leg following an argument in southwest Santa Rosa, authorities said.

Andres Vigil Bravo of Santa Rosa shot the woman with a handgun just before 5:30 a.m. at a Park Meadow Drive home, near West Hearn Avenue and Stony Point Road, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The woman suffered at least two gunshot wounds, Sgt. Brenda Harrington said in a phone interview.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but was stabilized.

“She was stable and expected to survive her injuries is what we were told at 11 this morning by the hospital,” Harrington said.

Police did not identify the victim, but Harrington described her as a Sonoma County woman in her 20s.

Police are still trying to determine how the woman knew Bravo.

“We’re still trying to establish relationship between them,” Harrington said.

She also said it remains unclear what Bravo and the woman were arguing about before the shooting. Detectives were still interviewing people Sunday afternoon, Harrington said.

The woman did not live in the home, Harrington said. However, it’s unclear whether Bravo did.

A resident inside the home called 911 to report the gunfire.

Bravo was arrested as he tried to leave the home, police said.

He was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a loaded firearm, as well as on a misdemeanor narcotics warrant.

His bail was set at more than $1 million, according to jail records. He’s expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

