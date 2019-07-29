Man suspected of firing a shotgun in Sonoma County home arrested after brief standoff

A 55-year-old man was subdued with a Taser after a brief standoff with the SWAT team Saturday night, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies initially received a report of a domestic dispute on Karas Lane west of Santa Rosa. They said the man, later identified as Dean Mori, fired a shotgun inside the home during an argument.

Several deputies and SWAT members, along with the sheriff’s helicopter Henry 1, responded. The Sheriff’s Office issued an alert around 7:20 p.m., asking nearby residents to shelter in place and others to avoid the area.

After authorities made several announcements on a PA system, Mori exited the house and stood on the porch, pointing a metal object at deputies, according to a sheriff’s log provided by Sgt. Spencer Crum.

The man was struck with a Taser after he “aggressively approached deputies challenging them,” the log stated. Mori was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest.

Deputies initially couldn’t find the woman in the house, but later learned she was unharmed.