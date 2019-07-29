Fire burns two homes in Lake County neighborhood

Two neighboring homes burned early Monday in the Lake County community of Hidden Valley Lake, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters were called just after midnight to a large fire on North Shore Drive, near Spruce Drive and Highway 29. They arrived to find two homes ablaze and flames threatening other homes and nearby open space.

The fire seriously damaged both two‑story residences, officials said. No one appeared to be home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Cal Fire, South Lake County Fire and Northshore Fire responded.

Investigators were at the properties Monday morning to figure out how the fire started.

Hidden Valley Lake is a residential community north of Middletown. A large portion of the community was devastated in the 2015 Valley fire.

